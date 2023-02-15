Arsenal v Manchester City: How to watch it in Ireland, kick-off time and all you need to know

Arsenal welcome Manchester City tonight in a game that could have a huge bearing on the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have seen their lead cut to just three points by the chasing champions and could even fall off the summit were they to lose to City.

A win, though, would be a huge statement of intent from Mikel Arteta’s side, who could take a giant leap towards a first League title in 19 years with three points.

The first League meeting of the two this season, it’s going to be the most titanic of tussles.

Here’s what you need you know about the game.

What time is kick-off?

The match at the Emirates is set for a 7.30pm KO.

How can I watch the match in Ireland?

Arsenal v Man City is to be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack, which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months before rising to €34 a month.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Monthly Membership.

What is at stake?

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League since their ‘Invincible’ 2003/04 season, and weren’t tipped to be involved in the race this season.

However, a near-flawless first half of the season allowed fans to dream, but the last few weeks have dampened expectations greatly.

Since Arsenal are the surprise package this season, the opportunity to win the league this time must be grasped as it can't be guaranteed they will be front-runners again next time around.

Team News

Arsenal are free of any fresh injury concerns ahead of tonight’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged team for the past six Premier League games and could do so again for the game with City at Emirates Stadium.

One position where Arteta could make a change is on the left flank as Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling for form.

Leandro Trossard is pushing to start in the Brazilian’s place and he scored after coming off the bench against Brentford last weekend.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will need to pass a late fitness test if he is to face Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Haaland has scored 25 Premier League goals in his debut season but is a doubt to face Arsenal in the first part of a potential Premier League title decider after picking up a knock in the win over Aston Villa.

City knocked Mikel Arteta’s team out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at the Etihad last month, but this long-awaited Premier League clash could help determine the fate of the title.

What the manager's say

Mikel Arteta: “For us it is more about the performances and as well what players have given us to take us to the position that we are in today.”

“They deserve the opportunities. Obviously we are looking to move players and give players opportunities that they deserve.

“You talked about Leo, but we talk about anybody that has had minutes in this League. There will be changes and it will happen very soon.”

Pep Guardiola: “You want it? OK, fight, take it. It’s in our hands. We’ll defend this title until the last day. This is what I’d like. To fight to the maximum to try to retain the title. But we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day."

“The biggest motivation is that I don’t want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are. If they beat us because they are better, then this is sport, I’ll be the first to congratulate them. But not because we are not there.”

Possible teams

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man City predicted XI:: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Odds

Arsenal: 2/1

Draw: 13/5

Man City: 19/13

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor