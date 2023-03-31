Arsenal v Leeds United, Premier League: What time, TV details and all you need to know

Mikel Arteta, who has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, studied for his coaching badges in Wales (John Walton/PA)

ARSENAL have shown that they have stamina. And backbone. Many expected them to fall away after their 3-1 defeat to City at the Emirates Stadium.

They have made a splendid recovery. Growing even more in stature and in confidence. They top the Premiership on 69 points, eight points ahead of City with a game more played.

Leeds have a new manager. Yes, another one. The joke now is that they have had more managers than SuperValu. Javi Gracia is the latest boss at Elland Road.

Leeds were lifted by a priceless win at Wolves. They are 14th in the table. But a long, long way from safety. It's so tight and congested at the bottom. A good result here would put a bunch of feathers in Gracia's cap.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium (3.0).

Where can I watch it?

Highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday, BBC 1 (10.20pm).

What the coaches say:

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): "It's all about trying to be consistent. Playing with a good tempo. Making the right decisions. Not easy. Especially in the Premier League, but that's our aim in every game."

Javi Gracia (Leeds United): "Every game is like a Cup final for us now. It's important to get the right balance. To be solid and compact, and also to be able to create chances. Arsenal are top of the table. We'll have to be ready."

Prediction

Arsenal 3

Leeds United 0