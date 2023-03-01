Arsenal v Everton: All you need to know about tonight’s Premier League clash

This Premier League game was also called off in September due to the death of the Queen.

Arsenal can move five points ahead of Manchester City with a win. Arsenal are on 57 points after 24 games. City are on 55 points, having played 25 games. Everton are in the bottom three.

A month ago, in his first game as manager, Sean Dyche had Goodison Park rocking as Everton beat the Gunners, 1-0. Since then, Everton have lost at Liverpool, beaten Leeds at Goodison with a Séamus Coleman goal, and lost at home to two second half goals against Aston Villa last Saturday.

As expected with a Dyche-managed team, the players gave it everything, but they lacked punch in attack. Oh for a Dixie Dean. At Leicester on Saturday, it was like the good old days - 1-nil to the Arsenal. A roll-up the sleeves job.

Arsenal have made an impressive recovery after losing the big one against Manchester City at The Emirates. They overcame Aston Villa in dramatic style at Villa Park before earning the victory at Leicester. Two results that showed there's grit in the boots.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at the Emirates Stadium at 7.45.

Where can I watch it?

The match is not being broadcast on TV as it is a rearranged match and fails to fall into the 200 live Premier League games that fall into the seven different packages that are agreed at the start of the season.

What the coaches say

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): “We need to play better than we did at Goodison Park. We will have to get our tactics and our mentality right. It's about earning the right to win. We will have to go full tilt in front of the home crowd.”

Sean Dyche (Everton): “It's a tough place to go. We know that. Everton's record hasn't been great there, but I'm a glass half full type of person. We'll go there, give a performance and see where that takes us.”

Team news

Arsenal: Midfielder Thomas Partey is unlikely to start against Everton after the midfielder came off the bench in their 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend, having missed two games due to a lower back injury.

Everton: Main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains injured.

Predicted Score: Arsenal 1 Everton 0