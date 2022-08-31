Arsenal urged to turn Emirates Stadium into ‘fortress’ by Aaron Ramsdale: ‘The fans are unbelievable’

Aaron Ramsdale has backed Arsenal to turn Emirates Stadium into a fortress, because it is now louder than he has ever known.

The Gunners go into tonight’s game against Aston Villa top of the Premier League after winning all four matches this season.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal a year ago and has noticed a change in the mood, with the fans fully behind the team even when things have gone wrong.

The goalkeeper believes that has helped the fast start, and he is convinced the Emirates can become a really difficult place for sides to visit.

“I think [calling it] a fortress, it is quite early on, but the fans have been unbelievable,” said Ramsdale.

“[William] Saliba scores an own-goal last week and they started singing his name. Gabi made a mistake against Fulham and the fans were unbelievable. It’s the loudest I have heard it.

“Obviously, it helps that we are winning on the pitch, but it’s in the times of struggle within the game that they (the fans) are coming to our aid and helping us. And it really does lift us.

“Hopefully, we can carry on winning these games at home and make it a fortress, as you were talking about. But, for now, it’s definitely helping us so much.”

Tonight’s opponents Villa have made a poor start to the season, winning just one of their four games and scoring only three goals.

That has led to manager Steven Gerrard coming under early pressure, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not underestimating the west Midlanders.

“I watch the Premier League teams and how physical [Villa] are,” he said. “Every game here is a battle for everybody, and we don’t expect anything different. Villa are a top team, they have a big squad, top quality players and a good manager, and we expect a difficult game again here.”

Arsenal beat Villa 1-0 in their last meeting in March, and Arteta added: “Obviously, since we played each other they haven’t changed that much. We’ll prepare as well as possible, but they’re a really physical team with a lot of presence, who are really good at using the box and it will be tough.”

Arsenal are expected to be without Mohamed Elneny (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) tonight.

Zinchenko has an outside chance of making the squad, as he has progressed well since missing Saturday’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

If the Ukraine international is out, though, it leaves Arteta short on midfield options, and Albert Sambi Lokonga could come in to make his first start of the season.

