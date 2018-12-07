Arsenal say they will "remind players of their responsibilities" after a video emerged which appears to show a number of Gunners stars inhaling nitrous oxide.

Arsenal say they will "remind players of their responsibilities" after a video emerged which appears to show a number of Gunners stars inhaling nitrous oxide.

Arsenal to 'remind players of their responsibilities' after 'hippy crack' video emerges

Stars including Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi feature in the footage, which appears to come from CCTV footage and was published by The Sun.

In a statement Arsenal said: "The players will be spoken to about this and reminded of their responsibilities as representatives of the club."

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or 'hippy crack', is freely available, but it is technically illegal to sell it for recreational purposes.

Raheem Sterling was warned by Liverpool after footage emerged of him using the substance in 2015, and Kyle Walker apologised for a similar incident in 2013.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association