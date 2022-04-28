Arsenal team news: Gunners hopeful over Bukayo Saka injury boost for key West Ham clash

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Manchester United's Alex Telles battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: PA

Arsenal are hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be fit for Sunday’s clash against West Ham.

Saka was forced off during last Saturday’s win over Manchester United after going into the game with a knock picked up from the defeat of Chelsea in midweek.

The move to substitute the England winger was understood to be largely precautionary, though, and Arsenal are optimistic that he will be available for the weekend.

That will be a huge boost to manager Mikel Arteta, with Saka rediscovering his best form last week and scoring twice as Arsenal leapfrogged Tottenham into fourth place in the Premier League.

Arsenal are now two points clear of rivals Spurs in the race for Champions League football and the two sides will meet in a potentially crucial north London derby next month.

Arteta will expect to have right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu fully fit by then after he made his long-awaited comeback on Saturday. The Japan international had been out since January after suffering two calf injuries in quick succession.

Tomiyasu returned to full training in the middle of last week and came off the bench against Manchester United.

The 23-year-old could start at West Ham but, given how carefully Arsenal have managed his return, it is more likely he will get further minutes as a substitute.

Midfielder Thomas Partey is pushing to be back before the end of the season, but still faces an uphill battle on that front. Partey is currently working indoors as he recovers from a thigh injury and has started running on a treadmill.

It remains unlikely he will be able to return to full training and get up to speed before the season ends, but the Ghanaian is working hard during his rehabilitation to give himself an outside chance.

