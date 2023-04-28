Arsenal target Declan Rice after European boost

Arsenal will step up their transfer planning ahead of the summer window after guaranteeing their place in next season’s Champions League, with Declan Rice high on the list of targets as they look to recruit at least one high-class midfielder.

Despite the 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday, Arsenal’s place in the Premier League’s top four was confirmed the same night after Brighton fell to a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Next season will be Arsenal’s first in the Champions League since the 2016-17 campaign and their qualification for the competition is set to be worth around £50 million, with that figure then rising depending on their progress. Last season, the four English clubs in the Champions League made an average of £88m.

Rice, the West Ham United captain, is known to be a top target for Arsenal this summer as they look to add more dynamism and technical quality in the centre of the pitch. He will not come cheap, though, as manager David Moyes has said the 24-year-old would set a British transfer record if he leaves the club.

Arsenal wanted to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in January, before then adding Rice in the summer, but had a £70m offer rejected in the final days of the winter window. Caicedo remains on Arsenal’s list of potential targets.