Arsenal submit British transfer record bid of over £100m for Declan Rice

Arsenal have submitted another club-record bid for Declan Rice in an attempt to land the West Ham skipper.

The Gunners, who are expected to announce the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the next 24 hours, have now stepped up their attempts to bring in Rice and the PA news agency understands an offer of £100million plus add-ons has been lodged.

If accepted, it would make Rice the most expensive English footballer of all-time as Arsenal look to fend off interest from Premier League champions Manchester City to get their man.

However, it is understood West Ham are unhappy with the payment structure put forward by their London rivals and are looking to negotiate rather than dismiss the offer out of hand.

Arsenal have already had two bids knocked back for Rice, who they have admired for a long time, while City are also now making moves to sign the 24-year-old.

Things have gone much smoother for Arsenal in their pursuit of Havertz, with the Germany international having undergone a medical over the weekend as footage of his announcement video was leaked on social media on Tuesday.