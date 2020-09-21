Arsenal sign Alex Runarsson as goalkeeper cover after departure of Emiliano Martinez

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Sporting Director Edu (right) with new signing Alex Runarsson. Image credit: Arsenal FC.

Arsenal have announced the signing of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on a four-year contract from Dijon.

The 25-year-old Iceland international joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said on the club website: "We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position."

The deal is reported to be worth around £1million and will see Runarsson provide cover for Bernd Leno after Emiliano Martinez left to join Aston Villa.

Runarsson said on the Arsenal website: "I’m just extremely happy, extremely proud, it is a big day for me and my family. I can’t wait to get started.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world – they’ve won the Premier League (top division) 13 times, the FA Cup 14 times, it is a huge club and obviously playing in the Premier League as well, it is a win-win situation.

"I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most amount of minutes as possible."

PA Media