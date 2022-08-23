Arsenal relaxed over Financial Fair Play claims after being ‘placed on UEFA watch-list’

Arsenal believe they are compliant with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations after it was reported they were one of 20 clubs on a UEFA watch-list.

Under UEFA rules, clubs are continually monitored by the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) to ensure they do not breach FFP regulations, which relate to losses over a three-year period.

The Times of London today reported that Arsenal are one of 20 clubs being monitored by UEFA after initial analysis flagged up concerns for the 2021-22 season. However, the final accounts for those clubs have not been filed yet and Arsenal believe they are compliant with FFP regulations. The club have not had any contact from UEFA over the matter.

Under current FFP regulations, clubs are allowed €30million (£25.3m) losses over a three-year period. In order to promote investment in stadia, training facilities, youth development and women’s football, such costs are excluded from break-even calculations.

Losses related to Covid are also taken into account. Arsenal recorded a post-tax loss of £107.3m for their latest accounts, the year ending May 31, 2021, with the club saying at the time that as much as £85m of that could be attributable to the impact of the pandemic.

UEFA announced earlier this year that new FFP rules were coming into force in June.

The new rules will be implemented gradually over three years to allow clubs time to adapt, with UEFA changing the rules in the wake of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, sanctions are set to be handed down shortly to 10 European sides for breaching the rules up to 2020-21. These clubs include Barcelona, PSG and Italian trio Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma.

The current FFP regulations are due to be altered next year, with UEFA putting in place rules that will restrict clubs to spending a certain percentage of their revenue across 12 months on wages, transfers and agent fees.

This limit will stand at 90 per cent in 2023, will drop to 80 per cent the following year, before decreasing even further to 70 per cent from 2025.

