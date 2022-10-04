| 17.4°C Dublin

Arsenal handed Cedric Soares injury boost as hectic fixture schedule looms with Liverpool at weekend

Simon Collings

Arsenal have received a boost ahead of their Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday with Cedric Soares now back fit.

The Portuguese right-back missed Saturday’s north London derby win over Tottenham due to a knock but is scheduled to train with the group again this week.

Cedric’s return is a boost for Arsenal, who face a busy month with eight matches coming up across all competitions.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his squad throughout October and use a number of different players to cope with the physical demands of a hectic fixture list.

Cedric will hope to get minutes at right-back and is an option there should Arteta look to rotate Ben White. Takehiro Tomiyasu could also play at right-back, although the Japan international can similarly operate in the centre of defence.

High-flying Arsenal are expected to make changes for Thursday’s game at home to Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt as they then take on Liverpool in a huge Premier League showdown at the Emirates just three days later.

