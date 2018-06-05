Arsenal have announced the signing of experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on a free transfer.

Arsenal have announced the signing of experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on a free transfer.

Arsenal confirm first signing under Unai Emery as Swiss international arrives from Juventus

The 34-year-old was out of contract at the Serie A champions and joins the Gunners ahead of captaining Switzerland at the World Cup.

Lichsteiner moved to Juventus in 2011 and won seven successive league titles at the club. He becomes the first signing since Unai Emery's appointment as head coach and will wear the number 12 shirt as he competes with the likes of Hector Bellerin for a place in the side.

Lichtsteiner told his new club's official website: "It is a great moment for me, after Juventus, to come to Arsenal. "It is a project to come back into the Champions League, it is hard not to see a club like Arsenal that is not playing in the Champions League if you see the players, the club, the stadium.

"The big objective is to come back on the highest level."

Press Association