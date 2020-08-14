Arsenal complete signing of Willian on three-year deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Chelsea, having spent seven years at Stamford Bridge.

He had rejected the offer of a two-year extension with the Blues, and has now joined Chelsea’s London rivals the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was impressed by Willian’s desire to join the north London club.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” said Arteta.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions. He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but still has the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

“I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

Willian helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup triumph and the 2019 Europa League, where the Blues thumped Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

The former Corinthians player was forced to watch on when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in this year’s FA Cup final however, missing out through a troublesome ankle problem.

Willian will wear the number 12 shirt at Arsenal.

Arsenal’s technical director Edu said: “I know him very well, since a long time ago because we’ve been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club.

“He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I’m 100 per cent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side.”

PA Media