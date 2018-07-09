Arsenal close in on double signing as Unai Emery continues squad overhaul
Arsenal are closing in on the double signing of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira and France Under-20s international Matteo Guendouzi.
A reported £27million deal has been negotiated with Sampdoria for Torreira, who has travelled to London for a medical which is expected to take place on Monday.
Guendouzi, the 19-year-old set to join from Lorient, is also set to have his medical on Monday.
New Gunners head coach Unai Emery has already signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus, goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.
Press Association
