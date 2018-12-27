Arsenal boss Unai Emery charged with improper conduct by the FA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been charged by the FA in relation to his kicking of a water bottle into the crowd at Brighton on St Stephens day.

The FA released a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming that the 47-year-old had been charged over the incident.

"Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged following the game against Brighton yesterday [26 December 2018]," the statement read.

"It is alleged his action of kicking a water bottle during the fixture amounts to improper conduct.”

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's weekend visit to Liverpool earlier in the day, Emery had once again apologised for his behaviour as he tried to draw a line under the matter.

"I repeat today my apologies for my individual action but I kick the bottle because it is near me, but not because it is my intention," he said.

When asked if he hoped that would be the end of the issue, he replied: "I hope so, yes.

"But I have to respect the decision because it is a circumstance of my action but not another intention from me with the supporter. I say to them my apology."

Emery has until 6pm on 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge.

