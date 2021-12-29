Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta catches Covid again and will miss showdown with Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (c) applauds the fans after the beating Norwich at Carrow Stadium on St Stephen's Day.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be absent for his side's New Year's Day clash with Manchester City after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Spaniard is now isolating and will be unable to attend the tea-time kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

A club statement read: "Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well."

Arteta is still expected to do press duties tomorrow ahead of the game.

Arteta previously contracted the virus in March 2020, which prompted the shutdown of English football at the start of the pandemic.

Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will be in charge on match day.

The Gunners were without a number of players during their 5-0 win at Norwich on St Stephen's Day due to coronavirus, with Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles among those infected.

Their game with Wolves on Tuesday was postponed due to an outbreak in Bruno Lage's squad.