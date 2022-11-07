Arsenal are the only team keeping this Premier League season interesting

A familiar chant rang round Stamford Bridge as Arsenal proved their title challenge is the real deal.

“1-0 to the Arsenal,” is a relic of the days when the Gunners were English football’s ultimate pragmatists. It predates the era when they became the Premier League’s great aesthetes under Arsene Wenger.

At their best Wenger’s teams saw artists and artisans working in unison. The club’s decline began when the former started to massively outnumber the latter. Now the balance appears to have been restored.

Warriors like Frank McLintock, Tony Adams and Martin Keown would be proud of the job Gabriel, William Saliba and Ben White are doing at their old club.

While Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard epitomised the Gunners earlier in the season, the defensive strong men are doing much of the heavy lifting these days.

​Mikel Arteta’s side scintillated when five straight wins put them top of the table before defeat by Manchester United raised the possibility they might once more be flattering to deceive.

But in the past six weeks Arsenal have beaten Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea to fully answer questions about their ability and character. In doing so they’ve found a new set of heroes.

Jesus and Martinelli scored eight goals in as many games at the start of the season while Odegaard hit three in his first five.

Now with Jesus on a five game fallow run, Odegaard scoring just once in the last two months and Martinelli less electrifying than before, the slack has been taken up elsewhere.

The Old Trafford defeat and the concession of seven goals in the first six games suggested a certain defensive frailty. But yesterday’s clean sheet was a third in four games with just a single goal conceded.

Gabriel has been imperious in the centre of defence, White is a revelation in the unaccustomed role of right-back and Saliba has been the best of all.

The 21-year-old Frenchman feels like a new signing by the club even though the Gunners secured his services three years ago from St Etienne from £27 million.

He’s spent the last two seasons on loan in Ligue 1, winning Young Player of the Year and a spot in the Team of the Year after shining last term with Marseille.

Quick, strong, intelligent and incredibly assured for a player his age, Saliba already looks like he could do for Arsenal what Virgil Van Dijk and Ruben Dias did for Liverpool and Manchester City. His combination with Gabriel ensured Chelsea never looked like scoring.

The boys from the back stuff even did the attackers’ job as well. Gabriel’s winner, stabbing home from close range after Chelsea made a hash of Bukayo Saka’s corner, wasn’t the kind of goal we expect from Arteta’s Arsenal. But they’ve learned there’s more than one way to skin the big cats in the Premier League jungle.

You’d have imagined that Arsenal would need a huge performance to win away at Chelsea. But they weren’t particularly sparkling in this one. They didn’t need to be.

The home side did nothing to disprove the theory that the replacement of Thomas Tuchel by Graham Potter is a mistake for the ages. If Tuchel lost the dressing-room, Potter shows no sign of finding it any time soon.

Chelsea resembled an expensive collection of individuals with no common purpose. Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling played like they were already on the plane to Qatar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang like someone sore about being lured to the club under false pretences.

A three-goal winning margin would not have flattered Arsenal who missed two bona fide sitters, the close-range headers botched by Jesus in the 29th minute and Thomas Partey in the 56th, showing why they’ve needed the defence to step up in recent weeks.

With Chelsea in a mess, Spurs in a slump and Liverpool in transition, Arsenal’s assumption of the role as main challengers to City has come about to some extent by default. In a normal season you might not fancy them to be within ten points of Guardiola’s side by the end.

But this isn’t a normal season. The upcoming World Cup break will benefit a side like Arsenal whose main worry is a lack of strength in depth. It should make less demands on their players than on those of their rivals.

The Gunners may have plenty of players at the finals but they’re unlikely to see too much action. Take that impressive defence. Saliba will certainly make the French squad but may only start in the event of an injury crisis.

Gabriel and White are both 50-50 shots to get the call but if they do will be largely confined to the bench. That’s also where goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is most likely to spend the tournament.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko won’t be at the tournament at all and neither will Odegaard.

Jesus will make the Brazil squad and Martinelli should but even the former might not be a first choice. Partey’s Ghana will struggle to make it out of the group stages. So the only Arsenal players likely to see significant wear and tear will be the duo of Saka and Xhaka.

Their rivals look far more likely to suffer a World Cup hangover. Arsenal will also benefit from not being involved in the Champions League. Those things could count for a lot at the end of this uniquely demanding season.

The team who play at the Emirates may be about to receive a vital assist from Qatar.