Arsenal and Spurs are arrogant, entitled, and living on the memory of past glories

Spurs and Arsenal are the true aristocrats of the Premier League. Arrogant, entitled, living on the memory of past glories, struggling to keep up in a new meritocratic society, possessing a status which seems symbolic rather than real, the two clubs perfectly embody the aristocratic values.

Few things discredited the proposed European Super League more than the naming of Spurs and Arsenal among its members. The presence of the former, who haven’t won a league title in 60 years, and the latter who’d just finished eighth in the Premier League, seemed the perfect example of reputation being privileged over merit.

The clubs’ anomalously high opinion of themselves is undoubtedly connected with their geographical situation. These are not just London teams, these are North London teams. And if London is the capital of England, North London is the capital of English self-esteem. Or at least of a certain variety of metropolitan self-esteem.

There seems to be a parallel between the plight of the clubs and of their most high profile supporters, the kind of decent intelligent liberal folk both bewildered and rendered irrelevant by the harsh exigencies of contemporary English politics.

The London club best adapted to the new realities of football life is Chelsea, traditional representative of the flashier and more aggressive city south of the Thames. Who could be more in tune with the zeitgeist of a town awash with Russian oligarchical money than Roman Abramovich?

Spurs and Arsenal fans might claim their self-image as members of the elite is not entirely ill-founded. Tottenham reached the Champions League final just two years ago, while Arsenal’s four FA Cup wins in seven years constitutes achievement of a sort. Yet after a season which saw both not just miss out on the top four, but finish behind Leicester City and West Ham, they have never seemed in more danger of falling completely off the Premier League pace.

Their diminished stature is encapsulated by the Harry Kane situation. Kane, born less than five miles from White Hart Lane and a product of the Spurs’ schoolboy system, had always seemed a heart-warming throwback to the days of the homegrown one-club man. No player appeared less likely to turn mutinous in an effort to force a move.

Yet that’s what has happened. Not because Harry Kane has changed, but because the club has made it almost impossible for him to stay. After almost a decade as the Premier League’s best striker, Kane has not won a thing while watching a top manager and some of his most talented teammates leave in a clear indictment of Tottenham’s lack of ambition.

Read More

Daniel Levy’s stand-off with Kane has shown again that the chairman is an uncompromising character. No-one could deny that. Yet Levy’s reputation for shrewdness seems undeserved in the light of his sacking of Mauricio Pochettino two years ago, a decision from which all Spurs’ subsequent problems seem to stem.

Why Spurs plumped for Jose Mourinho at a time when his reputation was already in decline remains a mystery. Mourinho’s time at the club completed the destruction of that reputation in the Premier League. His style of play also alienated fans proud of the club’s reputation for stylish attacking football. Mourinho offered the worst thing in the world, unsuccessful utilitarianism.

Pochettino’s achievement of four successive top-four finishes, Spurs’ best run in over half a century, and that Champions League final spot looks even more remarkable at this distance, particularly when two of those league campaigns saw Spurs play their home matches at Wembley.

Instead of over-reacting to a poor start to the 2019-’20 season Tottenham should have tried to secure Pochettino’s services long term.

So much for Levy’s shrewdness. In his attempt to save face after Mourinho’s sacking, he talked up the prospects of a big name manager dedicated to exciting football. Having been turned down by all and sundry, Spurs settled for Nuno Espirito Santo. He may do well, but he is hardly one of the game’s swashbucklers.

A hasty sacking may also be at the root of Arsenal’s problems. Unai Emery’s dismissal, just ten days after Pochettino got the bullet, wasn’t particularly controversial at the time. With Arsenal floundering, the appointment of former player, and Pep Guardiola’s number two at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta was hailed as a progressive move.

Arteta’s appointment, like that of Frank Lampard at Chelsea, was made with one eye on its popularity with the fans. Such decisions rarely work out. The 2019 FA Cup final win looks a false dawn now.

The two eighth places under Arteta represent Arsenal’s worst league finishes since 1994-’95. Last season added a new wrinkle as they scored their lowest number of goals in a quarter of a century. The Spaniard has managed to remove most of the team’s flair without notably adding to their suspect resilience. Though perhaps in this case their new boringness might be portrayed as a return to traditional Gunners’ values.

Arteta has also revealed a penchant for falling out with players which has done little to improve the team. The 2-0 defeat by Brentford was an ominous start to the season for a man who’s unlikely to still be at the Emirates by Christmas.

Should Spurs and Arsenal drift much further they will find themselves becoming major clubs in name only, doomed to remain shut out of the Champions League while secretly hoping a more acceptable Super League can be engineered to guarantee them the place among the elite they don’t really deserve.

Until that happens, the aristocrats will just have to content themselves with bemoaning the vulgarity of a new world where the nouveau riche can buy their way to power and influence.

A relative lack of money is the big barrier towards regaining a place at the head of society. Perhaps the solution lies in the time honoured aristocratic ploy of snaring a new plutocratic suitor whose largesse can maintain the family in the old manner..

In the meantime, English football’s Downton Abbey and Brideshead Castle must seek consolation in nostalgia and a belief in their own superior classiness.

They’ll be heading Downstairs rather than Upstairs for a while yet.