Arsenal and Spurs are arrogant, entitled, and living on the memory of past glories

Eamonn Sweeney

'Harry Kane had always seemed a heart-warming throwback to the days of the homegrown one-club man.' Photo: Paul Childs/Getty Images

'Harry Kane had always seemed a heart-warming throwback to the days of the homegrown one-club man.' Photo: Paul Childs/Getty Images

Spurs and Arsenal are the true aristocrats of the Premier League. Arrogant, entitled, living on the memory of past glories, struggling to keep up in a new meritocratic society, possessing a status which seems symbolic rather than real, the two clubs perfectly embody the aristocratic values.

Few things discredited the proposed European Super League more than the naming of Spurs and Arsenal among its members. The presence of the former, who haven’t won a league title in 60 years, and the latter who’d just finished eighth in the Premier League, seemed the perfect example of reputation being privileged over merit.

The clubs’ anomalously high opinion of themselves is undoubtedly connected with their geographical situation. These are not just London teams, these are North London teams. And if London is the capital of England, North London is the capital of English self-esteem. Or at least of a certain variety of metropolitan self-esteem.

