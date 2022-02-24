Arsenal and dark horses Wolves ready to steal spotlight as Champions League becomes the reward and the reality

“Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to.”

This was written one month ago, as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepared to embark on a run of fixtures which could see them marooned in mid-table, or propelled into the mix for a European spot.

Since then: 2-1 win, 2-0 win, 2-1 win – plus a 1-0 reversal into the mix. Low-scoring encounters, keeping with the theme of their season, but far more consistency than most sides in the top eight have managed across the same run.

In fact, over the last six games, only the league’s most in-form side in Liverpool have accrued more points than Wolves have managed, leaving them just six points off the Champions League spots with two games in hand over Manchester United.

Perhaps because they don’t score too many, don’t spend too much or simply aren’t as big a name – club, players, head coach all included – as some of those rivals around them, Wolves are still being somewhat overlooked when it comes to a discussion over at the very least a Europa League place. They are two points behind West Ham now, with two games in hand and having taken seven points more across the last six games.

There is little reason to suspect they cannot keep up this run, given recent wins over Tottenham and Leicester in particular – but on Thursday they face the one side who has triumphed over them in the top flight since back-to-back defeats to the top two in December: Arsenal.

The Gunners themselves, of course, are somewhat improved of late and well in the running for the top four themselves, with back-to-back wins and just one conceded in three leaving them only four points off United with three in hand.

Clearly, a lot more than just nearing equilibrium in the “played” column of the league table is at stake at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s intriguing to note the disparity in messages both managers are sending out, in terms of the race for European places.

Mikel Arteta largely downplayed the prospect of the Gunners being the side who eventually claimed fourth this season after the win over Brentford.

“There is a long way to go. So we need to go on Thursday again, prepare very well, against Wolves it is going to be a really difficult match,” he said.

“We need to perform well to win and play better and better and better, that’s the aim. We cannot look too far. Things change very quickly. It’s really difficult to win matches in this league.”

For Wolves’ head coach Bruno Lage, though, it was about emphasising that the past few months have been exactly what Wolves need to do more of – and the hope that they could achieve the unexpected by repeating that.

“We are coming with solid performances, we are scoring goals, we are winning points and we need to continue this way because if we do we can do something special,” he said after another weekend win.

“When I say something special, I mean the way we are going to play these 14 games. We did something special with the way we played in December, January and February. We are doing solid things.”

It’s nothing new that managers opt out of being total committal toward objectives, of course. The pressure increases and it’s inevitably later used as a stick to beat them with if they fall short, even if by the slimmest of margins.

And there’s more expectation and focus on Arsenal to nab the top positions because...well, everything. Historical size and spend, mostly.

Two wins in quick succession over their most in-form but underappreciated rivals for the top four would underline the scope of the Gunners’ improvements, and the prospects of them winning what is a largely exciting five-team race.

One point off fourth with two games in hand should immediately install them as favourites, especially with Antonio Conte and Spurs slipping into crisis again after the loss to Burnley made it four defeats out of five, leaving the manager to consider his position at the club.

Quickfire revenge for Wolves, though, might finally force one or two alarmed glances their way, at the realisation that a team scoring fewer than one goal per game this season have impressively tiptoed their way to the brink.