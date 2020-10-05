Arsenal agree late transfer to bring in Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Arsenal have signed Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid announced the midfielder’s reported £45million release clause was met by the Gunners with minutes to spare on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old Ghana international played 35 times last season for Atletico, who say the Gunners put in a bid that matched his release clause with 32 minutes remaining in the window.

“LaLiga informed Atlético de Madrid at 11.28pm on Monday that Arsenal representatives have paid Thomas Partey’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters,” a statement on Atletico’s website said.

“The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023.”

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has moved in the opposite direction, joining the LaLiga club on a season-long loan.

Partey has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: “We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in LaLiga and the Champions League for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

