Argentinian Manuel Lanzini to exit West Ham after eight years with club

Manuel Lanzini will leave West Ham when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Argentinian midfielder joined the Hammers from United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira in the summer of 2015 and has made 226 appearances, scoring 32 goals.

Lanzini's most memorable moment was his long-range equaliser at Tottenham in 2020 as West Ham came from 3-0 down to snatch a 3-3 draw.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a return to Argentina and former club River Plate.

Manager David Moyes told the club website: "Manu is a fantastic professional, a really good lad, and whichever club he joins will have an excellent player on their hands.

"We are sorry to see him go, but he deserves the opportunity to play more regularly elsewhere, and we wish him well in his next adventure."