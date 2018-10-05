Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Liverpool fans to refrain from a repeat of the scenes that marred last season's Champions League quarter-final clash at Anfield on Sunday.

'Are you kidding me?' - Pep Guardiola fears repeat of bus attack as Man City prepare to return to Anfield

Liverpool fans attacked the City bus as it arrived for the Champions League with bottles and stones in an incident that is still a point of contention for Guardiola ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

"I think the best way to protect the bus is down to the Liverpool fans who are there," said a tetchy Guardiola.

"The best way is that when the people arrive at the stadium, they are going to see a football game and enjoy watching both sides, that is the best way.

"The best way is that we should not need the police. Why should the police need to be there? For what? We arrive there, both sides, to play a Premier League game.

"Why should our fans have to protect our bus? Are you kidding me? Fans are going. I would like the Police to go home at 4.30 with their families, drinking a beer and loving the show, that is what they should do. But that depends on the Liverpool people, not on Manchester City."

Bottles and cans are thrown at the Manchester City bus as it makes its way to Anfield. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

City have also issued a statement on their Facebook page urging Liverpool fans to refrain from repeat scenes: "Some City fans will be going along to welcome the City bus. Time to give our boys, the champions, a big welcome for this game.

"If the Merseyside police can't protect our players, maybe us, the fans, should take this upon ourselves. If you have felt upset about what happened last time - leave the pub early and give the boys a welcome. Let's show the players we're up for it. The players themselves will be well up for it."

Online Editors