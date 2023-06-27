‘Anything is possible’ – Chiedozie Ogbene secures Premier League move after signing with Luton Town

Having signed for Premier League-bound Luton Town, Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene believes ‘anything is possible’ for the top-flight newcomers this season.

Another name was added to Ireland’s Premier League contingent on Tuesday evening as Ogbene’s move to Luton on a free transfer was confirmed.

He will join his new club officially on July 1 following the expiration of his current deal at Rotherham, who had tabled an improved offer recently in the hope of convincing him to stay at the Championship club, where he made 136 appearances across four seasons.

With Luton Town now back in the top-flight for the first time since 1992 after beating Coventry on penalties in last month’s play-off final, Ogbene (26) insists his new side will not be there just to make up the numbers.

“First and foremost, our ambition is to stay in the league,” said Ogbene, speaking to Luton Town’s media team upon the announcement.

“We want to be competitive too, we don’t just want to be hanging on by a thread. We have a group of players willing to work hard, and with that, anything is possible.

“What helped me come to Luton was the manager (Rob Edwards). He rang me, showed great interest in me and didn’t beat around the bush. He told me his plans and ideas in terms of trying to be competitive in this league. I really believed in it.

“I’m very, very excited. To even feature in the Premier League is everybody’s dream. I’m really happy for the opportunity.”

Ogbene’s move marks the latest step on what has been a remarkable journey since leaving Limerick FC for Brentford in 2018, but shares how difficult he found it when he initially arrived in England.

“It was difficult at the start, I was homesick,” said the former Cork City player.

“I’m a family-oriented guy. I didn’t really have anybody here, but the players were very supportive. I met John Egan who was at Brentford at the time and he helped me ease in.

“I didn’t hit the ground running. I’ll be honest, the pace of the Championship at that time was very fast for me and I just had to learn my trade. I went to Exeter (on loan in 2018) for six months where I experienced what English football was about.

“Going to League Two was a massive help for me, it’s a very difficult level. When I came back to the Championship I understood the importance of decision making and working hard for the team. It moulded going forward.

“I came back to Brentford and it just didn't happen for me. I had that burning desire to improve and learn my game so I made the decision to go to Rotherham (in August 2019). It was the best decision of my life and a place where I grew and developed massively.”

The 15-cap Ireland international also reflected on the differences he found between the League of Ireland and English football.

“Without disrespecting the League of Ireland, I think my attributes were very efficient there because there were not many like me,” Ogbene added, who won an FAI Cup in 2016 during his time at Cork City.

“I would say I stood out in the pack. When I came to England there were many players like me so I had to mould my game differently, learn other tricks and be more wise in decision making.

“In the League of Ireland I could do a lot of things off the cuff, and in the Championship it’s more calculated. The teams are more structurally set up so you have to do things differently.”

Ogbene’s first Irish cap against Hungary in June 2018 saw him become the first African-born player to play for the national side, an achievement he holds close to his heart.

“My dad was offered a job in Miami. It was going to be between Florida or Cork. I'm not exactly sure why but he decided to bring us to Ireland but it was the best decision he could have taken for us,” said Ogbene, who moved to Ireland from Nigeria aged eight.

“I’m delighted because I play for Ireland, (and am) the first African-born player to play for Ireland. I see how much joy I bring to my family and those who I grew up with. It’s an achievement and an honour I am very grateful for.

“I’m just so happy I can influence the future generations with my journey and my experiences to believe that anything is possible."

The forward missed this month’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header with a hamstring injury, but hailed manager Stephen Kenny for trusting him since his debut two years ago.

"To be given the opportunity to represent your country is massive, it’s a really, really privileged position to be in," he added.

“When I got called into the squad, I was playing wing-back for Rotherham in League One, so I have to say the manager (Kenny) took, I wouldn't say a big gamble, but it’s a difficult position to be in where you're picking me out of the selection of players you have. I’m just happy I could repay that faith with the performances I have been doing, and hopefully continue to do.”

“I cherish every moment I get called. I am always smiling so you can’t really tell the difference, but I look for the squad. A lot of people would tell me ‘you have been there for two years, you're quite established’, but you never know. You can’t take the opportunities for granted. I get butterflies waiting for the squad list to be revealed.”