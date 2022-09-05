| 14.7°C Dublin

Antony shows glimpses of personality and poise to hint that he’s value for money at United

Manchester United's Antony celebrates after scoring the opener against Arsenal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Expand
Richard Jolly

As feats of escapology go, it ranked rather higher than finding a way out of Ajax when a fee of €100m was offered. Antony seemed trapped by the corner flag. Two defenders were converging on him. He faced the crowd, rather than his team-mates, and the situation looked lost for a slight figure.

Until he conjured something, and almost a goal, out of nothing. He improvised a backheel to Diogo Dalot, the right-back crossed and Christian Eriksen’s volley flew just wide.

