Antonio Conte’s ‘new’ Spurs have done nothing yet to prove they’re the real deal

Antonio Conte got what he wanted this summer, when Tottenham Hotspur changed their transfer policy and moved uncharacteristically early in the window. Spurs invested heavily, before they had generated money through sales, and they are now seen by many as the most likely team to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

But there is still so much for Conte and Spurs to prove in these next few months. If they are to genuinely compete at the top end of the table, then tomorrow’s trip to Stamford Bridge is the time to show they are capable of doing so. Last weekend’s thrashing of Southampton was impressive but it did not tell us anything new about this team, especially as none of Conte’s summer signings started the game.

A meeting with Chelsea is the real test of their progress. It does not matter that Chelsea have had a more complicated summer in the transfer market, or that they are still adjusting to their new ownership. This is still Chelsea, and Thomas Tuchel is still a top-class, Champions League-winning manager. History shows that Chelsea usually find a way to win, irrespective of what is going on in the background.

It should not be forgotten that Conte has already taken his Spurs team back to Stamford Bridge, and that they hardly laid a glove on Chelsea last season. The two teams met three times in January, with Chelsea winning on each occasion without conceding a goal. In the two matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea had a total of 34 shots — while Spurs had only 11.

Yes, Spurs were without some key players in those games, and they had not yet signed Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, but the point remains that Chelsea were completely dominant. The truth is that Chelsea usually are dominant over Spurs, and it will take more than a few summer signings for that to be any different this year.

“In this moment the gap is very, very large between us and Chelsea,” Conte said in January.

Chelsea’s stranglehold over Spurs stretches back far beyond Conte’s arrival in November. Spurs have won just one of their last 37 visits to Stamford Bridge in all competitions, with that sole victory coming in April 2018. It is an astonishing record and a sign of how much still needs to change if Spurs are to actually challenge under Conte.

If I was associated with Chelsea – the reigning club world champions, remember – I would treat these predictions of a London power shift with a sneer. The “new” Spurs have not done anything yet, despite the hype this summer, and it speaks volumes of their struggles in recent seasons that their current aspirations are essentially to return to where they were under Mauricio Pochettino.

It was under Pochettino that Spurs won at Stamford Bridge in April 2018, when Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen scored their goals – and Conte was in the home dugout. Spurs went on to finish third that season, ahead of both Liverpool and Chelsea, but they were never able to build on it.

Conte can at least go into tomorrow’s match knowing that his squad is in a better place now than it was in January, following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence. But I am still unsure as to how much these signings have really improved the starting line-up. Bissouma is a quality midfielder, and I expect him to be a regular starter, but aside from him we might be looking at the same starting team that we saw in the second half of last season.

A significant challenge for Spurs this year is balancing their league ambitions with their Champions League commitments. Conte has historically struggled at times without many sessions on the training ground between fixtures, and he admitted last season that it is “not simple” for him and his staff when they have a match every three days.

It is well known that Conte thrived at Chelsea without European football. In his first campaign as manager at Stamford Bridge, in 2016/’17, they won the league with 93 points. The following year, when there were midweek Champions League games to contend with, they finished fifth with 70 points.

This is clearly linked to the way Conte trains his players. His sessions are famously brutal, and we saw that in pre-season when players were collapsing and vomiting on the pitch in South Korea. You can see the difference in his players, too: Romelu Lukaku, for example, looked far lighter and fitter under Conte at Inter Milan than he ever did for Manchester United or Chelsea.

But you simply cannot train this way when you have midweek games, especially when those fixtures are as important and competitive as they are in the Champions League. European commitments stop you from training properly, tactically and physically, because the focus has to be on recovery.

Conte puts huge physical demands on his players and it is clear that his teams lose some of their ferocity when they are playing so regularly. He will need to find a way to cope with that this season, and he must make the most of his new-found squad depth.

While Spurs are being built up by many supporters and pundits, Chelsea are now facing more questions due to their slower work in the transfer market. Tuchel’s team is still strong, though, especially following the summer signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

I expect Sterling to be a phenomenal player under Tuchel and there is clearly more money for Chelsea to spend, with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong a midfield target.

My concern for Chelsea is up front, where they are short of options following Lukaku’s return to Italy. Sterling is more effective on the wing and Timo Werner has also left the club. As it stands, it will be up to Kai Havertz to lead the line, and he has never been consistent enough in a Chelsea shirt. They need to see far more from him this season. It is time he began to regularly justify his £70 million transfer fee.

Still, the onus is on Spurs this weekend to prove they are serious contenders. When I look at Conte, and the work he has done throughout his career, I see a top-class manager who is capable of putting himself on the same level as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. He now has a stronger and more balanced squad at Spurs, which should make it easier to compete with the best teams over the course of a full season.

Conte has the tools he needs to push this team forward. But we have said that before about Spurs, and they have consistently fallen short in matches against the biggest sides. Their trip to Stamford Bridge is a chance to demonstrate just how much progress they have made, to show the world they really are ready to challenge at the top of the table.

If this is their time under Conte, now is the moment to prove it – and until I see their off-field progress converted into performances on the pitch, I won’t truly believe in Spurs as a force.