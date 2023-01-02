Antonio Conte: We need another miracle after Spurs slump

Antonio Conte last night told Tottenham supporters fifth place in the Premier League was the best they could hope for after a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

Tottenham finished fourth last season, but Conte insisted that the chances of securing Champions League football were growing increasingly unlikely after his team failed to regain their place in the top four. He also dismissed talk of Tottenham being title contenders as “a little crazy”.

“I continue to repeat, last season we made a miracle,” the Tottenham boss said. “We played in only one competition and with only 13 players who didn’t have injuries.

“To become title contenders, people speak about it, but in my experience it was a little crazy. To become a team ready to fight to win something you need a solid foundation, 14/15 quality players and young players to develop.

“Every season you can add two players, £50, 60, 70 million players who can improve the quality of the team, this is a process. You need time, patience. I understand if the fans are impatient, but the situation is this. If you want the truth, this is the truth.

“I know the expectation, but I know the reality. I know the situation, I know the vision of the club, the club knows very well my thoughts, the situation is very clear.

“You have to know that there are clubs who can invest £200 million or £300 million and others with different policies and I repeat, you have to respect the policy. The policy has to be very clear with all people otherwise we create a situation that’s not positive for the environment and creates expectations that are not realistic.

“The league will be very difficult for us. I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in fifth is the best.”

Jamie Redknapp agreed with Conte’s assessment of Tottenham’s prospects this season, saying on Sky Sports: “The top four looks a long way away.”

After falling behind for the 10th successive match, this time Spurs were unable to stage a comeback. Conte said: “I was expecting this moment, now we have to fight. In this league you can slip quickly if you are not prepared.

“I am not scared. I believe in my work, I believe in my players, but I do not want to create an illusion and you have to be realistic.”

