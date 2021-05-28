Antonio Conte in contention for Tottenham job as PSG act quickly to scotch Pochettino talk

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new manager has taken a fresh twist amid 48 hours of changes at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Antonio Conte, and even Mauricio Pochettino, emerging as candidates.

Pochettino is understood to have been sounded out over the prospect of a stunning return to Spurs, but the club have also been alerted to the availability of Conte, who this week quit Inter Milan.

Conte is keen on a return to England, where he won the Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea, and any move for the 51-year-old could also raise the prospect of a role for Fabio Paratici, with whom he worked at Juventus.

But Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid could also impact Spurs, as Spanish reports have linked Pochettino and Conte with replacing him at the Bernabeu.

Max Allegri had been a Real target, but Italian reports claim he will take over from Andrea Pirlo at his former club Juventus.

Pochettino has made no secret of his desire to one day manage Real.

Zidane’s preference is understood to be to take over the French national team after the European Championships, although it would not be a surprise if Tottenham made a check on his intentions.

Juventus have confirmed that sporting director Paratici will leave the club at the end of June, and he is thought to be keen on the idea of working with Conte again.

Whether or not that could be at Tottenham is unclear, as the club have previously denied claims they are looking to hire a sporting director, given they already have director of technical performance Steve Hitchen.

Hitchen has been charged with finding the right candidate to permanently succeed Jose Mourinho, although the final choice, as ever, will lie with chairman Daniel Levy.

The situation is incredibly complex and it remains to be seen whether or not it will delay Tottenham’s hopes of making an appointment in the next 10 days.

PSG moved swiftly to deal with claims that Pochettino wanted to return to Tottenham by releasing an interview with their coach on the club’s website.

The headline was taken from a quote in which Pochettino declared: “We’ll do big things in the future.”

The interview was conducted earlier this week after Pochettino met with PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo on Monday to discuss the plans for next season, including transfer targets.

PSG are adamant that at no time did Pochettino indicate either that he was unhappy or that there was any interest in him from Spurs. And there has been no suggestion since, with the Argentinian then having gone on holiday. Neither has PSG had any contact from Spurs.

PSG were going to release the Pochettino interview later, but brought it forward to try and deal with the suggestions. In it, Pochettino talks about having “laid a good foundation” since he took over at the club in January.

He said: “I’m happy with the way the players adapted to the changes. There are a lot of things that couldn’t be changed or couldn’t be developed because of lack of time.

“But I think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future.”

PSG want Pochettino to stay – and would insist that he resigns and the remainder of his contract is paid, if he were to leave.

He has one more year left on the 18-month deal he signed, with PSG having failed to retain their French league title and losing to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals despite having knocked out Barcelona and Bayern Munich. They did win two cups under Pochettino.

There have been suggestions that he has, so far, failed to settle in Paris and that has partly been fuelled because his wife, Karina, is yet to move to the French capital. Matters have also been complicated, of course, by lockdown. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021)