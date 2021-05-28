| 10.5°C Dublin

Antonio Conte in contention for Tottenham job as PSG act quickly to scotch Pochettino talk

Antonio Conte could be in contention for the Tottenham job. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire. Expand

Matt Law and Jason Burt

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new manager has taken a fresh twist amid 48 hours of changes at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Antonio Conte, and even Mauricio Pochettino, emerging as candidates.

Pochettino is understood to have been sounded out over the prospect of a stunning return to Spurs, but the club have also been alerted to the availability of Conte, who this week quit Inter Milan.

Conte is keen on a return to England, where he won the Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea, and any move for the 51-year-old could also raise the prospect of a role for Fabio Paratici, with whom he worked at Juventus.

