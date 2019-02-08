Anthony Martial has a dig at Jose Mourinho's management style as he praises Paul Pogba's return to form

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial aimed a less than subtle dig in the direction of his former manager Jose Mourinho, as he suggested Paul Pogba's return to top form is down to the freedom he has been given by interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's game at Fulham, Martial offered up a glowing endorsement of Solskjaer, who has won nine and drawn one of the ten games he has overseen since replacing Mourinho in December.

Martial and Mourinho had a tempestuous relationship that was highlighted by the striker being fined by his manager last summer for failing to return quickly enough following the birth of his child and he used his analysis of Pogba's fine performances under Solskjaer as a chance to highlight a change in style since Mourinho was sacked.

"We all know what quality Paul possesses - Paul is Paul," stated Martial. "Now he has got this freedom to play with, I think we are beginning to see the real Paul Pogba and let's hope it continues.

"He is a leader, he talks more in the dressing room than he does on the field to be fair. Technically and with the spoken word, he is a leader in both senses. I hope he can continue to lead us to great things."

Martial went on to praise Solskjaer's impact at United, as he hinted the Norwegian has found the perfect balance in his man management.

"He is a coach with great values," said the France striker. "I think he knows how to get the best out of players and he makes things clear so when we go out onto the field, we all know our jobs and we all know what we've got to do.

"He's given me lots of advice. It's always positive to get advice from a top player in his own right, but sometimes, when you're out on the field, it comes down to what comes naturally to you and you do what you've always known how to do in terms of finishing.

"We have a laugh among ourselves quite often because I think finishing is something that comes naturally to me. I've played since I was a young kid, I've always been a footballer and a striker from that early age.

"The thing we laugh about is that I miss quite a few in training, whereas in a match, I may only get one chance and I manage to convert it."

Martial signed a new contact with United after turning down their offers whilst Mourinho was still in charge and he is confident of achieving his goals at Old Trafford.

"I'd describe the period (at United) as really enriching for me as a person and a footballer. They have been good years, I've learnt a lot and I hope that I can continue to push on in the next few years as well," he added.

"The fans and I have had quite a special relationship from my first season and fortunately, it has continued to last until now. I hope it continues into the future and let's hope that together, we can win trophies and silverware.

"I don't think we are very far off the top four now so it is just a case of keeping going, winning as many games as we can so we can ensure a place in those Champions League spots at the end of the season.

"I want to win as many titles and trophies as possible, as much silverware as possible and it is also really important to keep developing, progressing and improving as a player over the years."

Online Editors