Another Irish teenager makes Brighton switch as Bohemians confirm Jamie Mullins’ move

Another Irish talent is on the way to Brighton, with Jamie Mullins signing a deal with the Premier League club from Bohemians.

Mullins (18) has agreed a contract until June 2025 and will line out with the club’s U-21 side initially.

The Seagulls have been tracking the attacking midfielder, who became Bohemians youngest goalscorer (16) in League of Ireland history in July 2021, since early last year.

A product of St Kevin’s Boys, he signed for Bohs’ first-team in 2021 after graduating from the club’s U-19s. Mullins went on to make 32 senior appearances in total, including a European Conference League debut against Stjarnan at the Aviva Stadium.

Mullins has earned several Ireland underage caps, and most recently featured for the U-19s last summer.

“I can’t wait to get started. I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join,” said Mullins.

Mullins is just the latest Irish prospect to join Brighton, after former Bohemians youngster Evan Ferguson arrived in January 2021, while Bray Wanderers academy graduate Andrew Moran signed in 2020.

18-year-old Ferguson netted in Brighton’s Premier League win over Everton last night, his second goal in as many games, while Moran (19) came off the bench for his top-flight debut.

“Bohemian FC can confirm that midfielder and academy graduate Jamie Mullins has joined English Premier League side Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

“Everyone at Dalymount Park wishes Jamie the very best of luck at his new club,” said Bohemians on Wednesday.