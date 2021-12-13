Andrew Omobamidele out for Christmas - Irish defender will miss busy period for Norwich dues to injured back

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele will play no part in the busy Christmas period for Norwich City as he's been sidelined by a back injury.

The Canaries have issues in defence ahead of Tuesday's Premier League game against Aston Villa, although Villa have been hit by Covid-19 positives in their camp. Grant Hanley is out with a shoulder injury sustained in last week's defeat to Manchester United, Christoph Zimmermann is also unavailable while Ben Gibson is an injury worry. Those absences should have opened the door for Leixlip lad Omobamidele, but he sustained a back injury in training last week and will be sidelined.

"Andrew Omobamidele is out still, he's got a stress response in his lower back, so he'll be out for a couple of weeks," City manager Dean Smith said today.

The 19-year-old started in the 3-0 loss to Tottenham two weeks ago and had hoped to feature over Christmas but he will now miss out until the New Year.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has praised Robbie Brady for his display in the Dubliner's first 90 minutes in 11 months.

Brady started for Bournemouth against Blackburn, playing in a left-back role, and while his side lost 2-0, Parker was happy with Brady's input from dead-ball situations.

“I thought he did well, Robbie. He had not played in a long time," he told the Bournemouth Daily Echo. “He brought quality in certain moments – a shame he wasn’t on the end of a winning team, but I was pleased for him. He has got a good set-play, good delivery along with his experience as well as his nous – a big attribute for us."