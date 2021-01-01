Ancelotti highlights Calvert-Lewin's 'important' input

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has emphasised how important Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been during the Toffees' current winning run despite the striker not registering a goal across the four games.

Ancelotti's men have beaten Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Sheffield United in their last four Premier League outings, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

The most recent of the 14 goals top-scorer Calvert-Lewin has netted in all competitions for the club this term came just prior to that sequence, in the 1-1 draw at Burnley on December 5. But despite not scoring, Ancelotti hailed the 23-year-old's contribution.

"It is true that he didn't score in the last (few games) as usual, as he did at the beginning, but it is also true that he was really important," Ancelotti said. "Against Chelsea (he won) the penalty, against Arsenal he was involved in the first goal that was an own-goal, he had an opportunity against Sheffield United.

"He is still working really hard, so I don't have to ask more."

Everton head into 2021 lying fourth in the top flight, four points behind leaders and champions Liverpool, who have played a game more.

The Toffees began the season with four successive victories, then took maximum points only once in seven games before embarking on the current winning streak.

"We found solidity at the back, after a difficult month of November, and we are pleased," said Ancelotti.

"We know that we can compete, we have improved our confidence and our belief and we are ready to be tested again against West Ham.

"I think we are doing well. We improve, compared to last season (when they finished 12th), and this is the target, to improve every year."

For the encounter with 10th-placed West Ham, Everton have Richarlison available after he missed the St Stephen's Day win at Sheffield United due to concussion protocols, but James Rodriguez (calf) remains sidelined.

Everton v West Ham United, Live, BT Sport 1, 5.30

Irish Independent