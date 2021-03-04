Ancelotti has great expectations for Europe-chasing Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes the race for the European places in the Premier League will go right to the wire

Carlo Ancelotti has urged his Everton players to embrace ambition in a battle for European places he expects to go down to the final day of the Premier League season.

After Monday’s 1-0 win over Southampton, Everton can move into the top four if they beat West Brom tonight, although their stay there might be as short as a couple of hours given Liverpool host Chelsea later in the evening.

Everton have been here before this season, though, with a frustrating inconsistency preventing them from really staking their claim.

Ancelotti played down their chances of qualifying for the Champions League after a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle at the start of last month – the first of three consecutive home league losses, which raised questions over their credentials.

But, despite these stumbles, Ancelotti said there was no harm in raising expectations on his players.

“We are pleased to be in the fight,” he said. “We have to use our expectations as a motivation. If expectations are high, it is absolutely normal at a club with fantastic history. We want to be back there, as they were in the past.

“Expectation is not a bad word in my opinion. It is a good word. It keeps you motivated. I think it’s important to have ambition.”

Ancelotti had urged his players to take this opportunity of “touching” the top four, even if he admitted he had not realised quite how brief it might be. Even if Everton win, they would be quickly overtaken should either Liverpool or Chelsea claim three points later in the evening.

“I forgot there was that game and maybe Liverpool or Chelsea can be in the top four, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m sure this situation with the European positions will be decided in the last game and we want to be there until the last game.”

