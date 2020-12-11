Ancelotti confirms Seamus Coleman back in training and close to comeback

Seamus Coleman receives medical treatment on his hamstring before being substituted at Goodison Park. Photo: Getty Images

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed captain Seamus Coleman is back in training after overcoming a niggling hamstring injury.

The Ireland captain suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury last month, causing him to miss the friendly defeat to England at Wembley.

Coleman originally pulled his hamstring in the Premier League match against Brighton back in October which ruled him out of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final loss to Slovakia.

However, Ancelotti confirmed in a press conference on Friday that the 32-year-old is closing in on a comeback but Saturday's Premier League clash against third-placed Chelsea comes too soon for the defender.

The Donegal-born defender, however, is expected to be fit in time for the midweek trip to Leicester.

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez will miss also miss the tie with a calf problem he picked up at Burnley last weekend.

Rodriguez has scored three goals and provided three assists in the 10 matches he has started this season and Ancelotti said he could tweak his formation in the absence of the Colombian when his ninth-placed team welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park.

"James had a little problem during the game against Burnley. He had a problem with his calf and wasn't able to train this week. It's nothing special," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think he'll start to train next week but for this game I don't want to take a risk. We have to look at him... to see if he'll be available to train and play against Leicester (on Wednesday).

"James is a fantastic player for us. But we'll be able to adapt to the fact he's not going to play. We have a good squad and maybe we're going to play a little bit differently."

Everton will also be without midfielder Fabien Delph who sustained a similar problem to the full back.

Ancelotti said he was looking forward to the clash with his former club Chelsea now managed by Frank Lampard who played under the Italian at Stamford Bridge.

"He's doing really well, before Chelsea, and did well this season and last season... now, he has a fantastic squad and fantastic team," Ancelotti added.

"Our relationship has changed, it was between manager and player and now a relationship between colleagues. I'm pleased to see him again."

