Ancelotti approves as Toffees look on course for prize of slot in the top four

Everton have spent too long this season specialising in the art of the tease. They have often flirted with the top four, only to recoil and even appear shy about making a significant move when the opportunity presented itself.

Finally, Carlo Ancelotti might have witnessed a persuasive argument that Everton will stop promising to qualify for Europe and start delivering.

Richarlison’s goal and Jordan Pickford’s 90th minute save to deny Jannik Vestergaard saw off Southampton and moved Everton within a win of a Champions League spot with a game in hand. A grand prize is there for them.

It was not the prettiest of victories, but in terms of its timing, context and endeavour it will rank among the Italian’s most reassuring. His celebration was more boisterous even than that which followed last week’s Merseyside derby win. His team could not afford a slip after last week’s fun at Anfield, after which Ancelotti had warned these three points carried as much weight. This was Everton’s first Goodison win in the Premier League since December. Ancelotti’s transformative influence might make the difference in the top four pursuit.

The fundamental shift the Everton coach has been seeking is mainly psychological. It is rather like he has spent a year convincing the club and his players they belong at his level and a squad overhaul will not be necessary to get him back in familiar European company. Dare we say he has tried to turn doubters into believers without breaching Merseyside copyright laws?

Occasionally, Everton players do not look convinced they can meet the European objective. Four defeats and one draw in the last five home games ahead of Southampton’s visit is not the form of a team striding confidently towards UEFA draws.

Yet their away form is a spectacular contrast. Last weekend’s victory over Liverpool meant Everton kicked off against Southampton with two games in hand on fourth-placed West Ham. If the derby win is bound to be the most meaningful triumph of the season, this felt like a truer barometer of Everton’s credentials. Only by backing up significant results can they ensure their season is not paved with regrets.

In his efforts to end a barren home run, Ancelotti tweaked again, starting with a diamond formation with Gylfi Sigurdsson as a floaty number 10 behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. Reward was instant, as the Icelandic international picked up outside the penalty area after Mohammed Salisu’s lame challenge on Calvert-Lewin.

Sigurdsson looked like he had spent the week re-watching Rodriguez’s assist to Richarlison at Anfield, delivering a replica pass for the Brazilian, who finished with the same authority.

Ralph Hasenhuttl had reacted to Southampton’s recent problems by dropping his keeper Alex McCarthy. The recalled Fraser Forster could do nothing about the opening goal, and was relieved the video assistant referee ruled out a second from Keane’s header midway through the first half.

Hasenhuttl’s vision for high intensity football was being undermined by players constantly a yard off the pace, allowing Everton’s defenders surprising time and space to escape traps and cul-de-sacs.

Other than a couple of bursts of pace from Danny Ings, Jordan Pickford left at half-time without having made a save. With the game meandering, Hasenhuttl sacrificed defender Salisu for attacker Nathan Tella. His team finally found some momentum going forward.

Ings had a sight of goal on 69 minutes, the ball ricocheting to him in the six yard box where he delayed his shot and lost balance.

Then Moussa Djenepo was an inch wide with the Saints’ best chance with only seven minutes left, before Pickford produced a moment to delight Ancelotti and Southgate, rushing from his line to prevent Vestergaard.

Ancelotti’s later clenched fist and celebratory roar said it all.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]