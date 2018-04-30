Analysis: What Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will lose following assistant manager's shock departure

When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in January it was suggested it meant the break-up of the ‘fab four’.

When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in January it was suggested it meant the break-up of the ‘fab four’.

If we take the words of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team at face value, Anfield is in the midst of another band split with the departure – temporary or otherwise – of coach Zeljko Buvac.

"We are like a music band, each with their own instrument," was how assistant coach Peter Krawietz, the other key member of the coaching trio, described their relationships two years ago. "Jurgen is the band leader, and others are behind him playing the bass guitar or drum. It is very collaborative how we work. We’ve been this way since we started together. Many years ago a journalist in Germany said I was 'the eye' and Zeljko was 'the brain' and people repeat it. We could only laugh at this, see it as an invention and say, 'so what is Jurgen?'

"We are all part of the team here but it is different in Germany to England. Here, as a manager, there are so many more tasks around the club so me and Zeljko try to help as much as we can." The idea of Zeljko as the 'brain' of Klopp’s operation has stuck as a memorable soundbite, even if by admission it has been exaggerated for dramatic effect. The Bosnian earned this reputation as a shrewd tactician after Klopp described him as a 'master of all kinds of training'.

Liverpool dynamic style has evolved after repeating training drills overseen by both Klopp and Buvac. They became friends when team-mates at Mainz in the early 1990s and made a pact that whoever became a manager first would appoint the other as their assistant. When the time came for Klopp to take over at Mainz – implementing the style and methods of former Mainz coach and mentor Wolfgang Frank – he kept his promise and Buvac joined his staff. The coaching unit followed Klopp to Dortmund, and when Anfield called the first request was to Buvas and Krawietz.

Although in recent years it is suggested the relationship between Klopp and Buvac was more training ground-based than personal away from work, the presence of a figure with his own forthright opinion - prepared to stand his ground without fear of losing his job – has been healthy, particularly in an industry where high profile managers notoriously surround themselves with acolytes and yes men. As in any club, what some perceive as disagreements about team selection or the timing of the inclusion of recently injured players can just as easily be presented as 'healthy debates'.

Evidently, the dynamic of the relationship between Klopp and Buvac has changed over the course of recent months, the Bosnian cutting a more withdrawn figure and feeling less involved in tactical briefings. Although Liverpool have used the ambiguous term 'personal reasons' to explain Buvac’s break from first team duties, there is no doubt those reasons are work-related. Klopp is understood to be hoping for a change of heart at the end of the season, hence Liverpool insisting Buvac remains a club employee. That will be the case until such time 56-year-old Buvac feels he can not repair the working relationship.

That it has reached the point where Buvac will not board the flight to Rome - with Liverpool on the cusp of an achievement Klopp, his staff and players have worked so hard and so thrillingly to achieve - is astonishing. The timing could not be worse.

But beyond that - on a purely human level - it is also extremely sad. As a matter of habit, possibly superstition, Klopp emerges from the tunnel before every home game and offers a trademark hug to Buvac. He has generally been the first he looks to when celebrating a Liverpool goal. It is an overstatement to state Klopp will be missing his 'brain' in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. The absence of his right hand will be strange enough.

Telegraph.co.uk