| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Analysis: Minutes played in the Premier League by the Irish contingent makes for grim reading

Defenders Séamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Ciarán Clark are the three Irish players who have played the most in the Premier League this season so far Expand

Close

Defenders Séamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Ciarán Clark are the three Irish players who have played the most in the Premier League this season so far

Defenders Séamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Ciarán Clark are the three Irish players who have played the most in the Premier League this season so far

Defenders Séamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and Ciarán Clark are the three Irish players who have played the most in the Premier League this season so far

Kevin Palmer Twitter

It has been a story chipping away at Ireland's hopes on the world stage for the last decade - now some grim statistics confirm the slide in fortunes for our international players appears to be terminal.

Success at the highest level of the game is viable if the Ireland manager can pick players performing consistently with the game's top teams, but that's no longer an option for national team boss Stephen Kenny as he looks to revive Irish fortunes.

Most Watched

Privacy