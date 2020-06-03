Amazon Prime make four Premier League games free-to-air - but Irish viewers need Premier Sports subscription

Amazon Prime have promised to make four of their Premier League games free-to-air when England's top flight resumes later this month.

But viewers in Ireland are expected to need a subscription to Premier Sports to see the matches as Amazon Prime do not have the rights to show games in the Republic.

Broadcasters have yet to agree on a schedule of games to be shown and Premier Sports' current listings only take them as far as June 16, the day before the Premier League returns.

It's already been agreed that all of the remaining 92 Premier League matches will be shown live, across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime with 33 of the games free-to-air.

Amazon Prime have access to four of those games and they insist they'll make them available for no charge.

"Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action. We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video's additional fixtures in the 2019-20 season available free of charge; fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video," said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.

The BBC will get to screen four games, their first time to have live matches in the top flight since the birth of the Premier League in 1992.

The Premier League returns on Wednesday June 17 with the clash of Manchester City and Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United, both televised live.

Online Editors