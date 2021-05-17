| 9.8°C Dublin

Alisson’s wonder goal has a touch of fate about it for the keeper and Liverpool

John Aldridge

Fitting moment for Brazilian who’s endured so much turmoil this year

Alisson Becker of Liverpool is congratulated by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho after scoring the winning goal against West Bromwich Albion Liverpool at The Hawthorns. (Image: Getty Images) Expand

WHEN the story of this bizarre football season is written into the history books, a special place will be reserved for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Now I know I’m biased and my Liverpool goggles are firmly planted on the bridge of my nose as I write this, but his incredible goal against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has a touch a fate about it.

