Alisson ready to commit his future to Liverpool  

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be rewarded with a new contract this summer as the club recognise his extraordinary Anfield impact.

Talks have been pencilled in before the start of next season, with owner Fenway Sports Group seeking to tie down the 28-year-old No 1 beyond his current deal, which runs until 2024.

Since joining Liverpool in a £65m move from Roma, Alisson has won the Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup. The timing of his spectacular winning goal against West Brom on Sunday is incidental to his club’s commitment, but underlines why Liverpool are keen for the ’keeper to pledge the best years of his career to Anfield.

Alisson is unlikely to be the only Brazilian extending his stay on Merseyside as Fabinho, who joined from Monaco in 2018, is also expected to pen fresh terms over the coming months.

The duo hope they will be doing so with Liverpool still in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s team knowing a top four spot is within reach if they can beat Burnley at Turf Moor tonight.

Klopp warned the job “is not even halfway done. Four, five, six weeks ago no one would have imagined we could get that close,” he said. “That is positive. But being close is not being there. We have to make sure we have something to fight for on Sunday.

“It was a very positive moment, but if we keep our points tally we will not even finish the season in fifth. That means there is still a job to do. If it is fate or not, we will see after the end of the season.”

Klopp says Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken his game to another level since assuming a leadership role in the absence of senior centre-backs. “He is a young player and has a much bigger part in organising the back line than he had previously,” Klopp said.

“Trent made another step in his career, definitely.”

Alexander-Arnold’s performances in the past two fixtures were particularly influential, underlining England manager Gareth Southgate’s dilemma around the 22-year-old’s inclusion in his European Championship squad. The right-back was left out of the England squads in March, with Southgate saying he had dropped from his previous high standards.

Burnley v Liverpool,

Live, Sky Sports, 8.15