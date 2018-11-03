Alexis Sanchez starts for Manchester United as Lukaku hit with injury blow

Manchester United have handed a recall to Alexis Sanchez for Saturday's Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

Manchester United have handed a recall to Alexis Sanchez for Saturday's Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

The Chilean last started in the Champions League against Valencia on October 2, but replaces Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench. They are otherwise unchanged from last week's 2-1 victory over Everton.

Bournemouth have made one change from the team that won 3-0 at Fulham, starting Junior Stanislas instead of Charlie Daniels.

Lukaku, a £75m signing from Everton last summer, was dropped last week but Jose Mourinho revealed an injury rules him out today.

"In training yesterday, after the press conference, he (Lukaku) felt something that needs to be studied in the next couple of days," said Mourinho. "So Lukaku has not come and we decided to start with Alexis."

Bournemouth (Starting XI): Begovic, Francis, Steve Cook, Ake, Smith Lewis Cook, Lerma, Fraser, Brooks, Wilson, Stanislas.

Man Utd (Starting XI): De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Matic Pogba, Mata, Martial, Sanchez.

Press Association