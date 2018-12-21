Alexis Sanchez facing questions from Man United bosses over alleged bet with team-mate on Jose Mourinho's sacking

Man United star Alexis Sanchez reportedly sent a message claiming he had won a bet with a team-mate on the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez, who joined the Red Devils last January, has flopped since his move from Arsenal and is currently sidelined with an injury. It was suggested by many that Mourinho failed to get the best out of the talented attacker, with the club opting to part ways with their manager earlier this week following a disappointing first half to their season.

The Sun is reporting that following Mourinho's dismissal, Sanchez posted in a team Whatsapp group suggesting that he won £20,000 from centre back Marcus Rojo on the timing of the departure.

Man United have since appointed club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager until the end of the season, with the Norwegian already stating that he would like the job on a permanent basis.

However, Man United are expected to target Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, although they will have to pay a large compensation fee to buy the Argetine out of his current contract.

Another option is Zinedine Zidane, who stepped down from Real Madrid last summer after leading the team to three Champions League titles in-a-row.

