Alexis Sanchez admits life at Manchester United is 'very different' to Arsenal

The Chilean joined United after three and half years at Arsenal and his Old Trafford career has gotten off to a slower-than-expected start, with the 29-year-old scoring three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

"It is very different here," Alexis told United's website. "I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.

"We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I've got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win."