After two years in exile, Phil Jones’s atonement against Wolves represents a triumph of persistence and spirit

Amid the chaos and carnage of Manchester United’s season came a lovely, human Monday night redemption song.

After more than 700 days, a lonely eternity during which his mind was buckled by doubt, where his rejection was brutishly lampooned on social media, Phil Jones inhaled again the oxygen of Premier League acclaim.

His evening of atonement represented a triumph of persistence and spirit. At 29, having endured two desolate years with just the memories of his heyday for company, the Englishman found a way back into a world that had spat him out like a chunk of inedible grizzle.

Remarkably, the centre-back was United’s best player. Somehow, he emerged from that endless stretch in the sporting dungeon and immediately adjusted to the light.

Anybody with kindness in their heart would happily embrace a beautiful and inspiring narrative, particularly those who knew the player’s debilitating backstory.

Then came the cheap-shot tweet, bestial, savagely unfair, soul-sapping, a calculated desire to score likes by mocking a vulnerable target.

A toxic dart intended to wound, one fired by English radio company talkSPORT in the knowledge that one-liners slighting Jones long ago became the preferred currency in the swampland where athletes exist only to buy cheap laughs.

Accompanied by a picture of the centre-back desolate on the Old Trafford turf, it amounted to a ten-world attempt at reputational assassination: “A mistake from Phil Jones led to Wolves’ winning game.”

Anybody who hadn’t watched the game would draw the entirely misplaced conclusion that Jones had again performed like the haunted figure of his pre-exile period, when, in fact, he had been wonderful.

As my profoundly wise colleague Vincent Hogan responded: “What a rotten, deeply unfair angle to take on Utd’s defeat.”

Across his later United career, Jones – so often thrashing about like a hooked fish and unable to live up to his earlier anointing as the “new Duncan Edwards” - had become a figure of fun and it was tearing him apart.

On the field, his default look was the haggard, worn-out appearance of a father of newborn insomniac quadruplets.

Away from the game, as he would reveal in a brave interview last October, he and his family were being buffeted by the ceaseless cruelties inflicted by faceless and cowardly keyboard warriors.

“I must be an easy target,” he told the London Times, “every footballer has a tag and unfortunately mine is, ‘Let’s have a laugh at him’.”

“I stepped away from social media a long time ago, but it’s difficult because all your friends read it, your family read it and they support you, they want the best for you.”

Jones went on to brilliantly characterise the anonymous mob firing their cheap shots as a pathetic rabble “in their mum’s spare bedroom, sipping Diet Pepsi that’s flat, eating a Pot Noodle, sitting in their boxers, tweeting.”

It didn’t require a qualification in psychology to understand that this sustained assault must be invading his spirit and chipping away at his mental health.

The silent season of the hero, as the great American sportswriter Gay Talese identified in a remarkable post-retirement portrait of Joe DiMaggio, is a vacuum that can be filled by all sorts of torments.

For Jones, it was death by a thousand cuts, barb after barb informing him he was a “useless t**t” and wishing him all sorts of evil endings.

It is hard to imagine how solitary it must have been in that prison of self-doubt in which he was incarcerated.

Jones arrived at Old Trafford more than ten years ago as the teenage prince of the English game. Two seasons at Blackburn had signposted a golden future. Here was a ball-playing central defender whose potential had no roof.

Alex Ferguson, convinced he had identified a cosmic talent to accept the baton from Rio Ferdinand, signed the 19-year-old in the summer of 2011 for a then gargantuan £16.5m.

Injury and a loss of form and confidence padlocked the door to greatness with Jones still on the outside.

But next to most, his has still been a life of towering achievement. He reached a level of the stratosphere where only the .00001% get a chance to fly. He has played more than 200 games for United, won a league title at 21, and was capped 27 times by his country.

But neither his back catalogue of high accomplishment nor his financial security would have insulated him against either his precipitous fall or the accompanying soundtrack of merciless judgements delivered as barstool punchlines.

“They don’t want to see their mate, their husband, their dad getting slaughtered,” he lamented in that October interview as he contemplated how those close to him observed a detached jury deliver their derisive supreme court verdict on his failings.

“I was going through a tough time and to read stuff as well …”

Knowing all of this was to savour Jones’s ability to keep on keeping on. Two years without a game, yet still he declined to surrender to his fate. He turned up for training every day and presented the best of himself.

On Monday, after the longest darkness, the sun again warmed his world. His return was an authentically engaging and charming development.

Even watching the TV pictures from afar felt enriching. The inclination was to rise from the couch to acclaim the steadfast qualities that have facilitated the player's coming in from the cold.

Jones may have misplaced the route map to immortality, all favourable comparisons to Duncan Edwards and Rio Ferdinand appear absurd in hindsight, but there is an unyielding grit at his core.

Sometimes persistence is the most admirable quality of all.

In rising above a silent two seasons and advancing again into the roar of the Old Trafford night, Phil Jones revealed something of his essence.

And gifted on a January evening, one of the first triumphant human stories of 2022.