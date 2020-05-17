'After Ferguson left that it was a different club' - Robin van Persie on the reasons behind Man United's decline

ROBIN van PERSIE has accused the Manchester United hierarchy of shattering the principles that turned the club into the dominant force in English football, claiming that Alex Ferguson’s winning formula was ripped up when he stepped down as manager in the summer of 2013.

The seventh anniversary of Ferguson’s last game as United manager will be marked next Tuesday, with the concluding Premier League triumph he oversaw a fading memory after seven years of sliding standards at Old Trafford.

Van Persie played a central role in Ferguson’s final title triumph, as he blasted 26 goals in his first season at United, following a contentious €30m transfer from their title rivals Arsenal.

Now the Dutchman has opened the lid on a transformation in the culture at the club that was evident in the days and weeks after Ferguson stepped down.

United endured a miserable first season in the post-Fergie era as David Moyes was sacked as manager before completing a season at the helm, and van Persie suggests deeper changes at the club had just as big an impact as the new manager.

"I could see from the day we went back to pre-season training after Ferguson left that it was a different United," declared Van Persie, speaking at a BT Sport event.

"Lots of things changed, not just the manager. Players were being asked to post messages on social media and that was something we never saw when Ferguson was there. For one thing, he didn’t want us on social media, but that changed after he left.

"You could see there was more commercial stuff at the club and the players got involved. Ferguson would not have liked it, but it suddenly felt different.

"This was the way the world was going and maybe it would have happened at some point for United anyway, but it felt like the culture was different and that may have contributed to what we saw on the pitch.

"When you have a club that works so well and is so successful for so long, making big changes is a gamble and maybe it didn’t work for them when we look at it now.

"They stepped away from what was successful – and what we have seen from them in the years since would leave you to believe it was not a good decision."

Ferguson’s exit after 26 years as United’s leader coincided with David Gill’s departure as the club’s chief executive and Van Persie believes the revolution off the field was as pivotal as the changes on it.

With Ed Woodward fronting up the club’s revamped commercial operation, influential assets such as Wayne Rooney were among those encouraged to post messages that supported the club’s business partners and Van Persie believes the change of impetus at the club affected their winning focus.

"Mentally we were so strong in my first season at United," he reflects. "We came from behind so many times that season and we still won the league by 11 points.

"That says we were tough and we always kept going. That is what the coach used to tell us. No matter what happens, no matter if they score, you have to keep knocking on the door. In football, you have to keep going. Never give up.

"Moyes came in and he had some different ideas and the whole club felt like it was changing. I don’t say this was all down to the manager, because it was more than that.

"We still had some great players, but we went from winning the title to finishing seventh in the next season. Clearly, that is not right – and it was many things that made the difference."

Van Persie went on to suggest United’s slide in fortunes in the post-Ferguson era has not been as disastrous as some have suggested, with successes in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League part of their story over the last seven years.

Holland’s all-time record scorer also backed current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rebuild a shattered United culture, in a manner comparable to his mentor Ferguson.

"How do you judge success? It is a big question to answer," adds Van Persie.

"If you play for Manchester United, the bar should be raised very high, but sometimes the criticism is a little bit harsh. Don’t forget, United did win some cups in the last few years.

"They won the FA Cup and Europa League and just because they didn’t win the league for the last few years, that can happen. You have fantastic teams in Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, so it is not easy.

"Do you judge them based on how they didn’t win the Premier League, or do you judge them that they did win a few trophies over the years? Do you judge them that they don’t play attacking football enough? What is your measurement, how do you see it?

"If you expect wonders, if you expect because a certain player is earning so much a week he has to score three goals a week, it will not happen. If you raise the bar that high, you will always be disappointed.

"Manchester United should always play attacking football. They should play with wingers who create, will make something happen. Play with a No 10 in the style of Wayne Rooney, who will create and score goals, box to box.

"That is my opinion, that is how I like to see it. This is what I want to see from all the top teams, but you have to realise there is only a certain amount of trophies available each season.

"I think if you look at Man City and Liverpool, how they play, you can see the philosophy of the coach.

"One year, you will win one trophy, the next you might win nothing, then the next you might win three, but you must play attacking football, that is what I see in Liverpool and City now – and that should be a target of Manchester United as well.

"Not just trophies, but a philosophy and with Solskjaer now, I think they have that back. He wants to attack, he wants to shoot, he wants to create. Give him the time to develop the team."

Solskjaer’s persistent vow to change the culture at Old Trafford, and rid the club of players who refuse to buy into the ethos that made the Ferguson years so golden, suggests he would agree with many of Van Persie’s comments.

Time will tell whether the Norwegian can succeed where Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed as he attempts to inject a winning mentality into the club again.

Online Editors