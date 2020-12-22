Frank Lampard will know this scoreline flattered his team, but he will not care in the slightest as a late Tammy Abraham brace sealed a valuable three points and ended Chelsea's mini-losing run.

Chelsea had spent most of the second half protecting Thiago Silva's first-half headed opener, but Abraham's double sank Lampard's old club and gave his players an injection of confidence just when they were looking like they needed it.

Timo Werner missed a wonderful chance to end his long goalless run that has now stretched to nine games, but the German did turn provider for Abraham as Chelsea moved level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place.

West Ham missed the chance to leapfrog the Blues, but David Moyes will know it could have been much different if his team had been more clinical while only a goal behind.

Chelsea were already without their first-choice right-back, as Reece James was ruled out with a knee problem, and Lampard also lost his left-back in just the 10th minute.

It was not the 24th birthday Ben Chilwell had hoped for, as he fell on his right ankle in a challenge with Jarrod Bowen and, after trying to continue, had to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri.

But the blow of losing Chilwell was softened for Lampard by the fact that Chelsea took the lead less than 60 seconds after he had been forced off.

Mason Mount's corner was perfectly weighted for Silva to run on to and head, unmarked, past West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The goal was the eighth Chelsea have scored from a corner this season, more than any other Premier League team, and it was the third header from a Mount delivery.

Mount's childhood friend, and former Chelsea academy team-mate, Declan Rice had put the ball in the net before Silva's opener.

A quick Aaron Cresswell free-kick caught out the Chelsea defence and Rice rounded Edouard Mendy before finding the net from a tight angle, but the goal was correctly disallowed for offside.

Other than replacing the injured James with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz with Jorginho, Lampard brought in striker Abraham in place of Olivier Giroud.

Abraham thought he had marked his return to the starting line-up with a first-half goal, but the ball had gone out of play before Azpilicueta had managed to cross.

Azpilicueta covered brilliantly to stop Sebastien Haller running at the Chelsea goal after N'Golo Kante had slipped and then Chelsea were relieved the striker could not hook the ball into the net after Mendy had gone walkabout in his own area.

Having given his team the lead, Silva produced a 34th-minute block that preserved Chelsea advantage as he got in the way of Thomas Soucek's well-hit shot.

It would have been a concern to Lampard that Chelsea had lost the early initiative, with Jorginho particularly guilty of giving the ball away and being beaten.

And Lampard was visibly disappointed that Werner did not end his eight-game goal drought on the stroke of half-time after being presented with a great chance to double Chelsea's advantage.

Christian Pulisic danced his way past a couple of challenges before playing in Werner, who just had Fabianski to beat from eight yards, but the German international passed the ball straight at the visiting goalkeeper.

It was the kind of chance Werner would have blasted into the net before going away on international duty with Germany in November, when he scored four goals in five games for Chelsea.

It was Jorginho who gifted possession to West Ham for an early second-half move that ended with a Cresswell cross from which Haller should have done much better than head tamely wide.

And it also did not get much better for Werner at the start of the second period, as he failed to get on the end of an Abraham cross and instead crashed into Fabianksi, who required treatment.

Werner then sent a cross straight out of play from the left side with the 24-year-old looking horribly short of confidence, before losing the ball to Mark Noble on the edge of his own area.

West Ham manager David Moyes sent on Said Benrahma to replace Fornals. Lampard also made a change to try to get some control of midfield, as Mateo Kovacic took over from Jorginho, who had suffered a miserable evening.

Chelsea's nerves were finally calmed thanks to two Abraham goals in the space of three minutes.

First, the England international was played onside by Cresswell to tap in Werner's cross-shot. And then Abraham pounced after Fabianksi had saved a Pulisic header.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk