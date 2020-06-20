Aaron Connolly helps set up Brighton's late win over Arsenal

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly, second from left, celebrates with his Brighton team-mates after Neal Maupay scored their second goal late on to claim all the Premier League points against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium

Irish striker Aaron Connolly played a huge part in setting up Brighton's last-gasp Premier League win over Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

Frenchman Neal Maupay struck the winner five minutes into stoppage time when he latched onto Connolly's deft chip to stun the Gunners.

Earlier, Nicolas Pepe's delightful second-half opener had been cancelled out by Lewis Dunk.

The defeat left the Gunners in ninth place with 40 points from 30 games, six behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

The result came three days after Mikel Arteta's side suffered a 3-0 rout at Manchester City as the Premier League returned after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Three minutes after Arsenal's opener on 68 minutes, Connolly was introduced as a substitute for Pascal Gross.

With a fresh attacking impetus, the Seagulls equalised in the 75th minute through Dunk, before Connolly played in Maupay for the winner in the 95th minute.

Brighton are 15th on 32 points, five points above third-from-bottom Bournemouth, who have one game in hand.

