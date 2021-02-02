Aaron Connolly deletes social media accounts after abuse following weekend win over Spurs

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has deleted his social media accounts in the aftermath of abuse sent his way after Brighton's weekend win over Tottenham.

Connolly squandered a clear-cut opportunity in the dying seconds of a 1-0 win for the side and received criticism on Twitter.

Reports in the UK say he opted to come off the platforms as a consequence.

His Instagram account is also no longer active.

Abusive messages directed at players via social media has been a recurring theme in recent weeks with racist comments aimed at Manchester United trio Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The report in The Athletic detailed how Brighton staff had been in touch with Connolly to check he was ok after a stream of insults that were partially traced to aggrieved gamblers.

Connolly has scored just twice in an injury interrupted season but is held in high regard by Graham Potter and his involvement on Sunday came swiftly after a return from another setback with Brighton very keen to have the Galwegian available for their relegation fight.

"He is exciting and we believe in him," said Potter, speaking about his challenging second season.

"But at the same time, he is young and learning to be a Premier League player, a Premier League goalscorer. He has been a little bit unlucky with injuries and one or two things, but that is part of life as a footballer."

