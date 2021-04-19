| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A summer clear-out at Anfield is the only solution for Jurgen Klopp

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield last Sunday. Expand

Close

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield last Sunday.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield last Sunday.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield last Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has not made too many mistakes in his time as Liverpool manager, but he picked the wrong striker to start the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

I have done my best to back Roberto Firmino on the pages over the last couple of years.

Privacy