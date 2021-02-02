A spitting controversy, goal-scoring exploits and Bundesliga awards - who is Liverpool's new signing Ozan Kabak?

Ozan Kabak (left) has joined Liverpool on loan for the remainder of the season.

After a month of speculation over whether Liverpool would bolster their centre-back stock, the Reds did two deadline-day deals to strengthen an area that has become a real problem position this season.

Yesterday was a real good news/bad news day at Anfield, with Schalke’s Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies of Preston North End both joining Jurgen Klopp's side, while Joel Matip became the latest central defender to be ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez already sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, there will be a big onus on Kabak and Davies to step up immediately, with the former more likely to contribute from the off.

20-year-old Turkish international Kabak has joined Liverpool on a six-month loan worth just over €1m, with the Reds having the option to make the move permanent in the summer. Kabak has played seven times for his national team, having made his debut in 2019, and started his career with Galatasaray in his home country.

Kabak made his professional debut just two months after his 18th birthday in May 2018, and played 18 times for Galatasaray before making the move to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga in January 2019. He made a big impression in the six months he spent with the club, scoring three goals in 15 games and becoming the youngest centre back to score two goals in a Bundesliga match.

Despite Stuttgart getting relegated, his performances in his first campaign saw him win the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award.

After just half a season with Stuttgart, he made a €15m move to Schalke, where he has played ever since. While Kabak's performances for Schalke earned him strong reviews, his spell with the club has not been without controversy.

The defender was sent off for picking up two yellow cards against Werder Bremen earlier this season, with TV footage subsequently showing him spitting at an opposition player. Kabak received a five-game ban although he claimed that it was unintentional.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Kabak was recommended to him by his close friend David Wagner, who previously managed Schalke as well as Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"Yes, Dave was already very, very positive about him," Klopp said. "He came very young to Germany and everybody was clear he was a massive talent.

"Dave always said he will be a future captain of a team. He is a proper personality.”

Klopp thinks that Liverpool is the perfect place for Kabak to develop, a 'stable team' where the young defender can grow as a player.

"He is only 20 now. He plays in his second club [in Germany]; he is at Schalke and unfortunately they are in a bad position in the moment. For him, I think it’s a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that’s what we can deliver.

"We deliver a stable team and you can play your position, you don’t have to be 20 with pretty much everything on the pitch and not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

"He’s really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

"When you go abroad in that young age, to another country and play for other clubs, he could have played in Turkey in each club he wants. Goes then to Stuttgart, goes then to Schalke. He could have gone anywhere but he wanted to make football steps and we are a proper football step for him.

"He wants to learn but he can deliver already."

Online Editors