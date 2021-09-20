A smiling Paul Pogba is dragged down tunnel by Michael Carrick after foul-mouthed abuse from West Ham fans

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was hurried down the London Stadium tunnel by team coach Michael Carrick on Sunday afternoon amid abuse directed at him by a tiny section of irate West Ham supporters.
The French World Cup became a target for home fans as he headed towards the changing room following Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 win in London.
A clip shared on social media showed a minority of home supporters hurling abuse at Pogba as he made his way down the tunnel, before the United midfielder stopped to laugh at those taunting him.
Warning: strong language in video below
Paul Pogba winding up a West Ham fan who launched unprovoked insults at him at the end of the game 😳— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 19, 2021
🎥 - @Enrique_murio pic.twitter.com/dQKdhc8YwG
Pogba, 28, appeared to be only amused as well as bemused by the situation as he simply stood wide eyed and smiled at the aggrieved home supporters before first-team coach Carrick intervened and pushed him down the tunnel, making sure that the situation didn't develop into something worse.
The foul-mouthed tirade is believed to stem from Pogba’s heated clash with Hammers hero Mark Noble when the two sides met back in 2018.